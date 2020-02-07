AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02, RTT News reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,080,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,246. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

