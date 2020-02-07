AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.61-9.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.78. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.61-9.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.