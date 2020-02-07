Absolute Trading Down 17.6% This Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $19,913.00 and $2,179.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01199599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220390 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004383 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

