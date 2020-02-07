Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $689,082.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.24 million and $689,082.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Sistemkoin, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.53 or 0.05886670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005213 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00126557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ZBG, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinPlace, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

