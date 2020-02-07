Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $452,383.00 and $4,364.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,937,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

