Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $28,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

