ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Hits $758,842.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $758,842.00 and $37.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,643,909 coins and its circulating supply is 83,501,899 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

