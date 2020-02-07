Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $122,724,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,503,201 shares of company stock valued at $139,036,023 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.