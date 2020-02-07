AdEx (ADX) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network and Liqui. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit, Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

