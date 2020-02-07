AdHive (ADH) Price Up 33.8% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. AdHive has a market cap of $133,623.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

