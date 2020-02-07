Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $53.77 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

