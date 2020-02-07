AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,943. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $0. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

