Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.60% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $73,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 245,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,256,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

