Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Air Lease news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

