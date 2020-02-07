AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

