AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -4.40

Headlines about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a news sentiment score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AirAsia Group Berhad’s analysis:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AirAsia Group Berhad in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

AirAsia Group Berhad stock remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. AirAsia Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

