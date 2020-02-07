AirSwap Market Cap Hits $3.52 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $4.40 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx, AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

