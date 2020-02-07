Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 2,557.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

NYSE:AGN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.16. 313,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,857. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

