Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Alliant Energy worth $84,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 61,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

