AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $278,000.00 and $1,835.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.