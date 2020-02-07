Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $359,961.00 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210766 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

