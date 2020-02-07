Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,473.39. The company had a trading volume of 264,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,285.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

