Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,470.00. 145,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,285.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.