Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 9th Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,414.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,285.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

