ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (APELY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/5/2020 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

1/30/2020 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/23/2020 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

