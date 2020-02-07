Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock traded up $29.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,079.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,016.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,882.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.