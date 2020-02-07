Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,711 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Amc Networks worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 31,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

