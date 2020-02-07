American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.85 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

