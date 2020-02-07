American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

AIG stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

