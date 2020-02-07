Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $175.91 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $177.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

