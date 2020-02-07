Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Ameris Bancorp worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,619. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

