Amoveo Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $55.52 or 0.00569564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. During the last week, Amoveo has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $309.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.76 or 0.05884215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005209 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00126171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003036 BTC.

About Amoveo

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

