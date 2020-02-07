Ampleforth Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $213,655.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 130.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,817,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

