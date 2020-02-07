Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Raymond James raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

