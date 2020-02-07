Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 20,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

