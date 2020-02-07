Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,104. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.44. 50,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

