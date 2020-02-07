Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,495,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 144,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4,465.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $422.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

