Analysts Anticipate P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.74. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

