Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 7th (ACIA, APEI, BKCC, BPR, BSRR, CARG, CBTX, CLAR, CMPR, CSWI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 7th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

