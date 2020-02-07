Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

At Home Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 987,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,982. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in At Home Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in At Home Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

