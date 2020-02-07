Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.55. eHealth posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. eHealth has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.94 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

