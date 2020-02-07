Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.38. Herc has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

