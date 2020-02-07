Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.37 Million

Analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to report sales of $247.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $199.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $905.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a one year low of $165.12 and a one year high of $342.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.