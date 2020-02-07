Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 414,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 423,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

