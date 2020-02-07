Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.36. Scorpio Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $21.65. 37,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,183. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

