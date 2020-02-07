Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.54. 19,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,367. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

