Analysts Offer Predictions for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 14,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $306,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

