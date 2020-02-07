Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (ACB, ACLS, AGCO, ATVI, BEP, BIIB, BILL, BLL, CCS, CHH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $5.00 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $88.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $90.00 to $88.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $25.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $114.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $9.50 to $7.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €4.10 ($4.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $480.00 to $460.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target cut by Nomura from $425.00 to $405.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price raised by Nomura from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $400.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $66.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $110.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $175.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $299.00 to $325.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $95.00 to $84.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $135.00 to $120.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $144.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $34.50 to $36.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Nomura from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $44.00 to $49.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC to $56.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $240.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €64.40 ($74.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $79.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $104.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $59.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.