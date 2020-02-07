Analysts Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.24.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,077. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 428,670.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

