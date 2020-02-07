Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (CCJ, CENTA, CM, CPLP, CTHR, DFIN, EGAN, FATE, FET, GWO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 7th:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco Corp alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$71.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.